Cape Cod Community College Keeping Virtual Options for Fall

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College’s Fall 2021 semester is adding a new “HyFlex” option that will allow students to choose whether or not they take classes in-person.

The option will be presented in addition to face-to-face offerings on campus this September, which college officials say will follow safety protocols including temperature checks upon entry to the campus, social distancing in classrooms, and masks.

The HyFlex option will give students the choice of in-person or remote for select classes, with some attending face-to-face while others attend via Zoom.

“We are extremely excited to bring people back to our campus while continuing to provide courses to our students wherever they are. Over the past year, we’ve watched as our students pushed through previously unheard of challenges to thrive in the virtual classroom,” said John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College in a statement.

“While we know that many have a desire to be back in the classroom, we also acknowledge that online and remote learning has been a benefit to many students balancing their personal lives with their education. It’s with this in mind that we have launched our HyFlex model and will continue to offer the highest quality online learning experiences alongside face-to-face classes.”

Students in online classes at 4Cs will be able to complete work in a virtual space on timelines that work around their individual schedules, said the college.

4Cs officials said that this style differs from truly remote classes, where students complete all of their work online and also meet regularly via Zoom at scheduled times, as well as hybrid classes where most of the work is finished online with some designated in-person meetings on campus.

“The reality for the modern learner is that the traditional 14-week, face-to-face semester isn’t always the best fit,” said Arlene Rodriguez, Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Cape Cod Community College. “Through the pandemic we’ve seen success rates in our online and remote classes rise.”

Fourteen and 7-week fall classes starting September 7 and 5-week summer classes that start June 7 are both open for registration on the college’s website.