Cape Cod Community College Launching Online Course for Reopening Businesses

HYANNIS – The Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College will host a monthly, online, non-credit course designed to help local businesses and organizations better understand the logistics of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The course, titled “Infection Control and Prevention of COVID-19,” will be conducted by Daniel Shea, a professor with a background in adult education and public health.

“Infection Control and Prevention of COVID-19” is designed for community members or any organization that works with the public, including churches, gyms, and restaurants.

The course covers standards for both the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control through live, instructor-led web-based lecture.

Shea will provide workplace-specific infection control and discusses COVID-19 guidelines, preventing transmissions, hygiene, and usage of personal protective equipment.

“Now more than ever, our college is here for our community,” said President John Cox.

“As we prepare for the rest of our courses being delivered in online, remote, or hybrid formats for the rest of 2020, we are also dedicated to helping our region safely begin to recover and reopen. Our local economy – especially during the summer months – relies heavily on our amazing local businesses, with this course now available, we hope to help those businesses get back on their feet so they can continue to thrive.”

The course is $49 to register.

To register or to learn more, contact the Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College at 508-375-5013 or email workforce@capecod.edu.