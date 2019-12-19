You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Economic Development Council Receives Grant for Blue Economy

Cape Cod Economic Development Council Receives Grant for Blue Economy

December 19, 2019

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Economic Development Council, a sister corporation of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, recently received a Regional Economic Development Organization grant for the 2020 fiscal year.

The grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development amounts to $70,000.

The grant specifically supports the second annual WaterWORKS Career Day, where high school students are connected with blue economy employers from across the area.

The money will also be used to support Expedition Blue, which will see the construction of several structures throughout the region to promote the employment and activities associated with the blue economy.

