Cape Cod Events to Alter Steamship Authority Schedules

FALMOUTH – With upcoming events happening in Falmouth and on Martha’s Vineyard, the Steamship Authority has announced alterations to their schedules for Friday, August 18, and Sunday, August 20.

On Friday, the last two scheduled trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks.

On Sunday, the Falmouth Road Race will be held and the event will affect operations on the Vineyard route.

While no trips are canceled on Sunday, access to the Woods Hole Terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 a.m. and closed completely from 8 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m., or until the last runner is out.

Travel delays should be expected along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.