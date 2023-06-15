Cape Cod Experiencing Mild Drought

HYANNIS – Cape Cod is experiencing a mild drought, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The Cape region recently joined Western Massachusetts in level one of the state’s drought scale, reflecting a two month stretch of higher temperatures and below-normal rainfall.

Those living and operating businesses under level one drought conditions are recommended to minimize their use of water whenever possible and to check for any potential leaks indoors.

State officials advise people to limit their outdoor watering to one day a week between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. Communities in those regions will work with state officials in monitoring and managing drought conditions.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs noted that all other areas of Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, are not experiencing any drought conditions.

For more details, visit mass.gov.