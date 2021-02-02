Cape Cod Foundation Awards $100,000 In Grants To Falmouth Businesses

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation has released $100,000 in grants to 30 local non-profit organizations.
“We recognize the enormous impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our families, friends, neighbors- as well as the non-profit organizations that support them,” said Sharon Nunes.
2021 grants
AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, $5,000
Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support Center, Inc., $6,000
Association to Preserve Cape Cod Inc., $2,000
Belonging to Each Other, Inc., $10,000
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Inc., $5,000
Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod, $5,000
Calmer Choice, $7,500
Cape Abilities, $3,000
Cape Arts and Entertainment/ Cape Symphony, $2,500
Cape Cod Theatre Project, $1,000
Child and Family Services, $1,800
College Light Opera Company, $1,000
Community Health Center of Cape Cod, $8,000
Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, $5,000
Falmouth Art Center, $2,500
Falmouth Chorale, $1,000
Falmouth Community Television, $1,500
Falmouth Theatre Guild, $2,000
Farming Falmouth, $3,000
Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, $5,000
Highfeild Hall and Gardens, $2,000
Marine Biological Laboratory, $2,000
Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries Inc., $1,000
Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands, $1,700
Sea Education Association, $2,500
WE CAN Corporation, $4,588
Wellstrong, Inc., $5,000
Woods Hole Film Festival, $1,000
Woods Hole Historical Collection and Museum, $1,250
YMCA Cape COD, $1,500