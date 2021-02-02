Cape Cod Foundation Awards $100,000 In Grants To Falmouth Businesses

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation has released $100,000 in grants to 30 local non-profit organizations.

“We recognize the enormous impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our families, friends, neighbors- as well as the non-profit organizations that support them,” said Sharon Nunes.

2021 grants

AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, $5,000

Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support Center, Inc., $6,000

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Inc., $2,000

Belonging to Each Other, Inc., $10,000

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Inc., $5,000

Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod, $5,000

Calmer Choice, $7,500

Cape Abilities, $3,000

Cape Arts and Entertainment/ Cape Symphony, $2,500

Cape Cod Theatre Project, $1,000

Child and Family Services, $1,800

College Light Opera Company, $1,000

Community Health Center of Cape Cod, $8,000

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, $5,000

Falmouth Art Center, $2,500

Falmouth Chorale, $1,000

Falmouth Community Television, $1,500

Falmouth Theatre Guild, $2,000

Farming Falmouth, $3,000

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, $5,000

Highfeild Hall and Gardens, $2,000

Marine Biological Laboratory, $2,000

Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries Inc., $1,000

Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands, $1,700

Sea Education Association, $2,500

WE CAN Corporation, $4,588

Wellstrong, Inc., $5,000

Woods Hole Film Festival, $1,000

Woods Hole Historical Collection and Museum, $1,250

YMCA Cape COD, $1,500