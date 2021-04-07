Cape Cod Foundation Hosts Virtual Housing Forum

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A virtual forum on housing issues across Cape Cod will take place on Thursday, April 15 at 9:30am.

The forum will be hosted by the Cape Cod Foundation and will touch upon topics such as homelessness and housing instability in other forms.

A massive surge in buying homes on the Cape has led to a lower supply of houses available and a sharp price increase on available properties.

These trends have added to the already prominent issue of a lack of affordable housing options on the Cape.

Additionally, a lack of diverse housing options such as housing for people with disabilities has also become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be community-driven and focused on addressing the needs and concerns of Cape residents.

Several leaders of local nonprofits and other organizations will be present during the forum to present on these issues.

Registration for the forum is free and can be completed on the website of the Cape Cod Foundation here.

It will also be recorded so that it can be viewed afterwards.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter