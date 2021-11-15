Cape Cod Gateway Airport Launches Community Series

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport is preparing to launch the inaugural gathering of its new Community Event Series with “Pottery and Planes” on November 18, 2021 in the airports terminal building from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Attendees will create hand-crafted holiday ornaments with visiting guest, the Long Pond Pottery Shop of Plymouth.

Each participant will be able to customize two aviation or nautical themed ornaments of their choosing.

Light refreshments will be served at the event.

Parking is free at the main terminal ramp for those who bring their ticket as validation.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors and inviting the community to experience events in a unique setting at the airport,” said Airport Manager Katie Servis.

Tickets are $30 and include two ornaments.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter