You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Healthcare Announces April Blood Drives

Cape Cod Healthcare Announces April Blood Drives

April 1, 2022

CCB MEDIA PHOTO

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced the dates of its April blood drives. 

Officials say that blood remains in short supply, especially type o-negative, also called the universal donor type. 

The first blood drive will be held at the Harwich police station on Monday from 11 am to 5 pm. 

Another blood drive will follow on Thursday in Brewster at the Northside United Methodist church from 10 am to 4 pm. 

Appointments are required for both blood drives. 

Cape Cod Healthcare’s full list of April blood drives can be found on their website here.

Individuals who are not  sure if they are eligible to donate blood can find out through the health provider’s resource here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 