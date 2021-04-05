Cape Cod Healthcare Announces Blood Drive

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced several blood drives throughout the month of April.

Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospital are required to always have at least one week worth of blood available. Donated blood only lasts 42 days.

The public can make donations at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital by appointment Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the following April 2021 specific locations.

– Barnstable Police department Community Blood Drive, at the –Hyannis Golf Course on April 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Clark Haddad American Legion Post 188, 20 Main Street Sandwich on April 5th from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

– Bass River Rod and Gun Club, 621 Route 6A, Yarmouthport on April 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Grace Chapel Assembly of God, 25 Lieutenant Island Rd, Wellfleet on April 7th from 10 a.m. to a p.m.

– Shepley Showcase,75 Benjamin franklin Way, Hyannis on April 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 S. Main Street, Centerville on April 12th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Chatham Works, 323 Orleans Rd. N. Chatham on April 13th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– Northside United Methodist Church, 701 Airline Rd, Brewster on April 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Monument Beach Sportsman’s Club, 199 MacArthur Blvd, Monument Beach on April 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Orleans Police department, 99 Eldridge Park Way, Orleans on April 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Rd, Mashpee on April 26th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Clark Haddad American Legion Post 188, 20 Main Street Sandwich on April 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Eastham Library, 190 Samoset Rd, Eastham on April 28th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All blood donations will remain on Cape Cod, and anyone who donates during the month of April will receive a free Amazon gift card.