Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals are in urgent need of blood donations, and numerous drives are being held across Cape Cod throughout January.

The hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

Since each unit of blood collected or purchased only lasts 42 days, it is a constant challenge for the medical centers to maintain a sufficient supply.

The majority of the January blood drives will be held in the Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Mobile, which is located in the parking lot of sponsoring businesses and organizations.

Blood collected at the blood drives stays on Cape Cod to help local families and patients in need.

Donors to the Cape Cod Healthcare blood drives will receive a long sleeved t-shirt.

Walk-ins are welcome at all blood drives.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit Capecodhealth.org/giveblood or call 508 86BLOOD.

In addition, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-in blood donations and is also open on select weekends.

January 2020 Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Drives:

January 2: Noon – 6:00 m., Cape Cod Radio Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive @ the Cape Codder, 1225 Route 132, Barnstable

January 3: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Woods Hole Science Aquarium, 166 Water Street, Woods Hole

January 9: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Barnstable Town Hall, 367 Main Street, Hyannis

January 10: 9:30 m. to 3:30 p.m., Shepley, 216 Thornton Drive, Hyannis

January 13: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness – Mashpee, 681 Falmouth Rd, Mashpee

January 14: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness – Hyannis, 1070 Route 132, Hyannis

January 15: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Cape Cod Hospital, Lorusso Conference Room, 27 Park Street, Hyannis.

January 21: Noon to 6:00 p.m., St. Pius X Parish, 25 Barbara St., Yarmouth

January 23: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Northside Church, 701 Airline Rd., Brewster

January 27: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Cotuit Federated Church, 40 School Street, Cotuit

January 28: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Dennis Police Department, 90 Bob Crowell Road, Dennis

January 29: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Falmouth Hospital, 100 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth.

January 30: Noon to 5 p.m., Chatham Community Center, 702 Main Street, Chatham