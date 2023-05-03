Cape Cod Healthcare Releases May Blood Drive Dates

HYANNIS – Blood drives will be hosted by Cape Cod Healthcare throughout May.

All blood donated will be used within the local area, as both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are consistently in need of a week’s worth of fresh blood.

Units collected only last six weeks, so the organization must continuously work to maintain a fresh supply.

A drive will be held at the Bass River Rod and Gun Club along Route 6A in Yarmouth Port on Wednesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following day, Cape Cod Community College in West Barnstable will host a drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital is open for blood donation appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Appointments must be made for all drives. To learn more, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.