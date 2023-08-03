Cape Cod Healthcare Seeks To Fill Shortage Of O Negative Blood At August Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is calling on residents to help the Cape Cod Hospital Blood Bank maintain its blood supply, with crucial shortages of O Negative type blood.

“Type O Negative is the universal blood type, meaning that anyone can receive your blood and it can be used in transfusions for any other blood type,” said Jonathan Decoste, Senior Blood Donor Recruiter at Cape Cod Healthcare.

“It is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals for emergency transfusions.”

August’s Blood Donor Drive features a robust slate of drives for prospective donors, with all CCHC Donors in August receiving a Wendy’s Gift Card.

The Blood Drive schedule is as follows:

August 1 from 11 am to 5 pm at the Harwich Police Department at 183 Sisson Road in Harwich.

August 2 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Bass River Rod & Gun Club on 621 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port.

August 3 from 10 am to 4 pm at Cape Cod 5 on 1500 Iyannough Road in Hyannis.

August 4 from 11 am to 5 pm at Market Basket at 1 Factory Outlet Way in Bourne.

August 7 from 10 am to 4 pm at St. Anthony’s Fatima Hall within the St. Joseph Guardian of the Holy Family Parish at 167 East Falmouth Highway in East Falmouth.

August 8 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at Shepley Showcase at 75 Benjamin Franklin Way in Hyannis.

August 9 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Cape Cod Church on 1205 Nathan Ellis Highway in East Falmouth.

August 10 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Salt Pond Visitor Center at 50 Nauset Road in Eastham.

August 14 from 11 am to 5 pm at Christ the King Church at 3 Jobs Fishing Road in Mashpee.

August 15 from 11 am to 5 pm at the Sandwich Library on 142 Main Street in Sandwich.

August 16 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium at 166 Water Street in Woods Hole.

August 17 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at Shepley on 2238 Route 6 in Wellfleet.

August 21 from 9 am to 3 pm at Falmouth Hospital’s Burwell Conference Room at 100 Ter Heun Drive,

August 22 from 10 am to 4 pm at Northside United Methodist Church at 701 Airline Road in Brewster.

August 23 from noon to 6 pm at Chatham Works on 323 Orleans Road in Chatham.

August 24 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Orleans Police Department at 99 Eldredge Park Way in Orleans.

August 28 from 10 am to 4 pm at John Wesley United Methodist Church at 270 Gifford Street in Falmouth.

August 29 from 9 am to 3 pm at Cotuit Community at the Cotuit Federated Church at 40 School Street in Cotuit.

August 30 from 10 am to 4 pm at Seamen’s Bank at 4355 Route 6 in Eastham.

August 31 from 10 am to 4 pm at Cape Cod Hospital at 27 Park Street in Hyannis.

Donations can also be made on weekdays at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Center at Cape Cod Hospital, open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Appointments are required for all CCHC Blood Drives.

To make an online appointment for an upcoming blood drive, click here.

To make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Center, dial 508-862-5663.

