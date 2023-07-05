You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare to Host July Blood Drives

July 5, 2023

HYANNIS – Blood drives from Cape Cod Healthcare have been scheduled through July.

Both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are consistently in need of at least a week’s worth of fresh blood at all times, as supplies are only good for six weeks.

A drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Falmouth Hospital on Wednesday, July 5. Another will be held on Thursday, July 6 at the Harwich Police Department’s headquarters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are required for all drives.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

