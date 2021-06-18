Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is updating its visitation policies following the cancellation of the State of Emergency in Massachusetts.

The new guidance allows for two inpatient visitors at a time, with some exceptions.

In the emergency department, one visitor at a time will be allowed.

One Labor and Delivery visitor will be allowed in addition to a birth partner or doula.

All visitors will self-screen for symptoms of respiratory illness and fever as per hospital policy.

Masks will be required at all times.

The hours for visiting are 11 am to 7 pm daily, and no visitors can be under the age of 18.

One visitor may accompany a patient to provide assistance, who will also be required to self-screen as well as be required to wear a mask.

Exceptions exist for if the patient is positive for COVID-19:

If the patient is in end of life care, a discussion with the family and caregivers must occur prior to the visitation, and visitors must be vaccinated.

Visitors will be provided with PPE, including a surgical mask, gown, face shield and gloves.

Those in for Labor and Delivery and are COVID-positive will only be allowed one birth partner or doula and no visitors. The support person will be provided PPE, according to CCHC.

All visitors will be required to provide their full names and contact information to CCHC upon entry.

CCHC’s coronavirus resource page can be found here.