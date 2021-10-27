Cape Cod Hospital Facing Critical Shortage of Type O Blood

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital says it is experiencing a critical shortage of both O negative and O positive blood supplies.

As the healthcare provider outlines its upcoming blood drives, it urges those with O positive or O negative blood to consider making an appointment.

“Type O positive is the most common blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type, meaning that anyone can receive your blood and it can be used in transfusions for any other blood type. Both types are routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals for emergency transfusions,” said Senior Blood Donor Recruiter at Cape Cod Healthcare Jonathan DeCoste in a statement.

The next blood drive scheduled by Cape Cod Healthcare is Thursday, October 28 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Gus Canty Community Center in Falmouth.

Another blood drive will also be hosted at the Harwich Police Station on Monday, November 1 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Several blood drives are also scheduled throughout the month of November, the full list for which can be found here.

Appointments are required for all blood drives, which can be completed here.