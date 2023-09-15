Cape Cod Leaders Focus on Broadband

HYANNIS – Cape Cod leaders have their eyes set on expanding broadband access and digital equity for the region.

Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper told Barnstable County Commissioners that they are working on regional broadband assessments including both a municipal and state focus.

The assessment will examine fixed and mobile broadband networks in the region to find gaps in access and then make recommendations on policy and program options for local leaders. The results of the study we presented later this year and in early 2024.

Recent speed and access tests were timed to coincide with the busy summer season to better assess broadband performance during peak usage by local residents as well as businesses.

Additionally, the increase in year-round residents during the COVID pandemic has created a higher floor of broadband usage as remote work, public meetings, and telehealth become commonplace.

More on the Commission’s broadband efforts can be found on their website.