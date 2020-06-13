Cape Cod Mall Reopens With Safety Measures and Restrictions

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Mall opened this week with a number of safety measures and restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mall had been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic.

As part of the reopening process, the property has developed a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control policy that has been communicated to all of the mall’s tenants.

The policy includes a number of initiatives meant to protect the health and safety of guests and staff.

They include: hand sanitizing stations, CDC-approved sanitation and disinfecting products, an emphasis on cleaning high traffic locations, pre-emptive employee health screening, promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, signage promoting CDC guidelines and employee safety protections.

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said General Manager Jason Huer.

“We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives.”

Cape Cod Mall has also joined forces with local non-profits to support initiatives aimed at assisting those in the community experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

According to a statement from Cape Cod Mall, re-opening provides a much needed economic boost to the local community as the location provides more than 1,500 jobs and contributes $9.6 million of sales tax and $1.5 million in property tax revenue to the state.

“Our property is an integral part of our community not only in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, but also job creation, small business growth and community support,” said Huer.

“We look forward to once again serving the needs of our community, and doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”