Cape Cod Man Dies In Maine Officer-Involved Shooting

Police in Fryeburg, Maine reportedly shot and killed a Cape Cod man on Tuesday.

Authorities in New Hampshire had been chasing a pickup truck which crossed the state line. After crashing on Main Street, police say the operator, Kenneth Ellis of Hyannis, came out brandishing a knife. Ellis was then fired upon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fryeburg officer who was involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General conducts a deadly force investigation.