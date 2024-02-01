You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Man Dies In Maine Officer-Involved Shooting

Cape Cod Man Dies In Maine Officer-Involved Shooting

January 31, 2024

Police in Fryeburg, Maine reportedly shot and killed a Cape Cod man on Tuesday.

Authorities in New Hampshire had been chasing a pickup truck which crossed the state line. After crashing on Main Street, police say the operator, Kenneth Ellis of Hyannis, came out brandishing a knife. Ellis was then fired upon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fryeburg officer who was involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General conducts a deadly force investigation.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

