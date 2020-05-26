You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod National Seashore Getting $12M in Improvements

Cape Cod National Seashore Getting $12M in Improvements

May 26, 2020

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The Cape Cod National Seashore is getting nearly $12 million in building rehabilitation and septic system improvements.

An estimated $8 million in paving projects will ensure better roads and parking lots for the 4 million people who visit the seashore every year.

The seashore’s facilities director says the parking lots at Salt Pond Visitor Center, Head of the Meadow Beach and sections of Cable Road have been targeted for improvements.

More than $2 million in septic system designs and restroom construction has been earmarked to improve facilities from the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham to Race Point in Provincetown.

