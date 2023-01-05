Cape Cod National Seashore to Benefit from Federal Grant

WELLFLEET – Close to $8.5 million in federal money is heading to the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The money, given to the park through the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act signed in 2020 by President Donald Trump, will fund a project to remove excess structures and restore natural features across the region.

Acting Superintendent Leslie Reynolds said that the nearly 50 non-historic structures involved consistently provide safety challenges while simultaneously being costly to keep up with.

Preparation to remove those structures along the shore is set to begin early this year, and the project is scheduled to wrap up by the spring of 2024.

To learn more, visit the National Park Services’ website by clicking here.