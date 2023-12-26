Cape Cod Regional Technical High School District Among Six Programs Receiving Workforce Grants

HARWICH – State officials recently announced over $3.9 million in grant funding for job training and employment opportunities through the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grant program.

Funds are available through the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund and will support six collaborative initiatives increasing access to well-paying jobs for individuals facing barriers to employment, including here on Cape Cod.

The Cape Cod Regional Technical High School District in Harwich will receive $225,425 to provide training and placement for 36 participants in landscaping, groundskeeping, and grounds maintenance positions through a partnership with Cape Coastal Landscaping, Coy’s Brook Landscaping, Jaxtimer Landscaping, and Outerland Holdings.

“As we continue to invest in effective workforce strategies, the Workforce Success Grants are a proven model that prepares untapped talent in Massachusetts with technical skills to thrive in meaningful careers across our Commonwealth,” said Secretary Lauren Jones of Labor and Workforce Development,

“We appreciate the partnership demonstrated by each of our grant award recipients including training providers, non-profits, labor, academia, and employers coming together to deliver on valuable programs to connect unemployed and underemployed individuals and support the demands in high-growth industries.”