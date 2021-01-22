Barnstable County Establishes COVID-19 Hotline

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force is promoting the establishment of a new help hotline.

It features 15 members of the Cape Cod medical reserve corps who have been trained to answer questions about COVID-19.

“This is specifically designed to assist people and provide answers to those who don’t have access to or are not comfortable with email, social media, or other forms of digital communication,” said Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

In the first day the hotline was live it received 900 calls.

The hotline number is 1(774) 330-3001

The task force also discussed where the Cape stands in Phase one of the vaccination process.

Barnstable County Director of Health of Environment Sean O’Brien said the county istaking a hybrid to approach to vaccinations.

They are encouraging each of the 15 towns on Cape Cod to set up their own smaller vaccinations sites, while also developing larger county vaccination clinics.

The county is also in talks with the state health department in building a state run vaccination clinic on Cape Cod.

Currently the county is in midst of Phase One of the state’s vaccination plan and finalizing vaccinating first responders.

“Once those first responders are done we’ll be looking at the other areas in phase one and setting up vaccination for those folks,” said O’Brien