You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Restaurateur and Philanthropist William Zammer Passes Away

Cape Cod Restaurateur and Philanthropist William Zammer Passes Away

June 28, 2021

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
Deanna Ruffer, community development director for the town of Chatham; Bill Zammer, Michael Kasparian, president and CEO of the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, and Michael Galasso, chairman of the Falmouth Economic Development and Industrial Corporation, talk about the Cape’s lack of workforce housing.

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod restaurateur William Zammer died on Friday.

The Flying Bridge in Falmouth, Clancy’s in Dennis Port and the Red Horse Farm in Falmouth are some of the locations under the ownership of Zammer’s Cape Cod Restaurants.

Zammer was known for his philanthropy, and has been honored with multiple awards for his charity, including being acknowledged as 2016’s Falmouth Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

He and his surviving wife Linda have donated to such organizations as the American Culinary Federation of Cape Cod and Homeless Not Hopeless.

During his long career, Zammer served as Chairman of Cape Cod Healthcare, Trustee of Cape Cod Community College and on the Upper Cape Regional Technical High School Advisory Board. 

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 