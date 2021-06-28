Cape Cod Restaurateur and Philanthropist William Zammer Passes Away

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod restaurateur William Zammer died on Friday.

The Flying Bridge in Falmouth, Clancy’s in Dennis Port and the Red Horse Farm in Falmouth are some of the locations under the ownership of Zammer’s Cape Cod Restaurants.

Zammer was known for his philanthropy, and has been honored with multiple awards for his charity, including being acknowledged as 2016’s Falmouth Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

He and his surviving wife Linda have donated to such organizations as the American Culinary Federation of Cape Cod and Homeless Not Hopeless.

During his long career, Zammer served as Chairman of Cape Cod Healthcare, Trustee of Cape Cod Community College and on the Upper Cape Regional Technical High School Advisory Board.