Cape Cod Sea Camps Ceasing Operations

BREWSTER – The Cape Cod Sea Camps ownership group has made the decision to permanently close its operations due to the economic impacts brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization was closed in 2020 due to public health restrictions, and will now no longer be opening in 2021.

The Sea Camps will begin winding down its operations in the coming weeks, and all campers who made deposits and tuition payments toward 2020 and 2021 activities will be contacted and their payments refunded in full.

“This was an exceedingly difficult decision to make, and the result is understandably heartbreaking for our owners, our board of directors and our entire camp family,” said Cape Cod Sea Camps spokesperson Jim Fleet in a statement.

“Unfortunately, after long discussions and a comprehensive analysis of the pandemic’s impact on our long-term financial situation, it became painfully clear that closing our Camp was the only responsible course of action.”

The camp was originally established in 1922, and will be closing after 98 years of service.

According to the camp, it provided camping experiences for more than 1400 campers every year on the shores of Cape Cod Bay.