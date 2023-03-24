You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Technology Council Announces New Executive Director

Cape Cod Technology Council Announces New Executive Director

March 24, 2023

Photo of Stephen Smith, courtesy of the Cape Cod Technology Council

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Technology Council recently announced that it is welcoming Orleans resident Stephen Smith as its new Executive Director.

Smith brings extensive experience in sales, telecommunications, and computer networking to the council, most recently serving as Director of Sales for OpenCape.

He has also held similar roles with EarthLink, AT&T, Verizon, and Tellabs alongside participation in volunteer efforts with the Special Olympics in his native New Jersey.

Smith will be focused on growing membership and promoting the advancement of technological infrastructure and internet access on Cape Cod.

“This is a real labor of love for me,” said Smith. “Technology fascinates me, partly because it is a great solution to so many potential problems and I love being part of finding solutions to problems.”

The role was previously held by long-time board President Bert Jackson, who recently moved to Hawaii with his husband after 32 years spent on the Cape.

To learn more about the Technology Council, click here.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 