Cape Cod Technology Council Announces New Executive Director

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Technology Council recently announced that it is welcoming Orleans resident Stephen Smith as its new Executive Director.

Smith brings extensive experience in sales, telecommunications, and computer networking to the council, most recently serving as Director of Sales for OpenCape.

He has also held similar roles with EarthLink, AT&T, Verizon, and Tellabs alongside participation in volunteer efforts with the Special Olympics in his native New Jersey.

Smith will be focused on growing membership and promoting the advancement of technological infrastructure and internet access on Cape Cod.

“This is a real labor of love for me,” said Smith. “Technology fascinates me, partly because it is a great solution to so many potential problems and I love being part of finding solutions to problems.”

The role was previously held by long-time board President Bert Jackson, who recently moved to Hawaii with his husband after 32 years spent on the Cape.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter