Cape Codders Come Together for Big Nick’s Ride

BARNSTABLE – Although the format looked different, this year’s edition of Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen was a success.

More than 1,000 motorcycle riders from across the nation traveled 35 miles throughout Cape Cod to thank living military veterans and personal and to honor those who lost their lives. Thousands of others watched along the route in addition.

Founder of the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund, Steve Xiarhos, said he was honored to be a part of an event that featured people of all backgrounds coming together after months of shared hardships.

“It was the most powerful experience in 11 years,” Steve added.

Xiarhos thanked those who made the event possible, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proper permissions were granted, and spectators were advised to follow virus prevention measures.

All in all, Xiarhos said the entire experience was worth it.

“There is a pandemic, and we have to be careful. But, we did it, and we’re proud of it.”

It’s unclear how much money was raised this year at this point, Xiarhos explained, but Shepley Wood Products was joined by other private donors to aid the cause.

All the money raised will be donated throughout the next year, including over $30,000 on Nicholas Xiarhos’ birthday, February 12.