Cape Delegation Members Say No to Bridge Tolls

BOURNE – Potential tolls on the Cape Cod Canal Bridges are getting a cold reception from regional leaders.

With an over $4 billion dollar price tag for replacements to the Sagamore and Bourne Bridge, state officials said they aren’t considering tolls at this point, but they wouldn’t count out the idea to help get the project done.

Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos has pushed back on the idea, saying in a social media post that it would make the state less affordable for working families, even if it would fund reconstruction of the canal bridges.

“Tolls are just a tax, and I’m opposed to expanded taxes and tolls for Massachusetts residents. The last thing we should be doing right now is to make our state even less affordable.”

The nearly 90-year-old bridges that carry thousands every day have been declared obsolete by state transportation officials. Over 1 billion has already been raised for the project between federal grants and state allocations.