You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Father and Son Sue Over Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal

Cape Father and Son Sue Over Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal

March 15, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A father and son from Cape Cod are filing a defamation lawsuit against Netflix for a documentary connecting them to the Varsity Blues scandal, despite their convictions being overturned.

John Wilson and his son, John Wilson Jr., filed the lawsuit in Barnstable Superior Court on March 4.

They say the documentary—’Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal’—paints a false narrative, incorrectly grouping them with others who pleaded guilty in the nation-wide scandal where several individuals, including celebrities, were convicted for bribery and other charges to get their children into universities.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 