Cape Father and Son Sue Over Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal

BARNSTABLE – A father and son from Cape Cod are filing a defamation lawsuit against Netflix for a documentary connecting them to the Varsity Blues scandal, despite their convictions being overturned.

John Wilson and his son, John Wilson Jr., filed the lawsuit in Barnstable Superior Court on March 4.

They say the documentary—’Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal’—paints a false narrative, incorrectly grouping them with others who pleaded guilty in the nation-wide scandal where several individuals, including celebrities, were convicted for bribery and other charges to get their children into universities.