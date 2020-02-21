Cape Housing and Economic Forecast Set For Tuesday

HYANNIS – The Cape Housing and Economic Forecast event will be held on Tuesday.

Hosted by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod, the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors, and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, the event will examine the local economic landscape and housing market.

“Housing is a huge issue on the Cape, and housing is so linked to our local economy here, specifically on Cape Cod more so than any other area,” said Home Builders and Remodelers Executive Officer of chris Flanagan.

Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, “The Bowtie Economist,” will be in attendance at the event. He provides easily digestible insights on local economic systems and the housing markets within them, according to Flanagan, and what factors will impact them going forward.

Flanagan said he believes Dr. Eisenberg can provide a clear picture of what to expect in the future.

“If we know in advance, hopefully we can either plan or try and adjust ourselves, so that we can minimize impact,” Flanagan said.

The event at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Hyannis is open to the public, and registrations are filling up.

A breakfast buffet will kick off the event at 7 a.m., and the presentation will run from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Admission, which includes the buffet, is $25.

To register and to learn more, visit www.capecodbuilders.org.