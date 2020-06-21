Cape League Commissioner Proud of MLB Draft Representation

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Baseball League was well represented in the recent Major League Baseball amateur draft.

A total of 71 Cape League players were selected in the five round draft, including 13 in the first round and three within the top 10 overall picks.

Notably, former Chatham Anglers slugger Spencer Torkelson was selected by the Detroit Tigers as the first overall pick.

Commissioner Eric Zmuda was proud to see another draft filled with Cape League products.

“We’re very blessed to have that as almost, lightly, be a norm with every year of the MLB Draft,” Zmuda explained.

The Cape League’s draft prominence is predicated on the amateur talent that is consistently brought into the area year after year. Still, Zmuda said that there are certain qualities that set some players apart from the pack.

“You’re able to see so many great players, but what helps them stand out is that consistency that they have,” he continued.

When live Cape Cod Baseball League games resume in the future, Zmuda suggested that fans look out for those well-polished players who approach situations in the same consistent manner, as they could be the ones who could emerge as future professional stars.

In the meantime, the Cape League is offering fans with replays of classic games on their YouTube channel, which can be accessed by clicking here.