Cape Light Compact Receives Grant To Support E-Bike Rebate Program

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Light Compact has received over $341,157 in funding to support Phase 2 of its electric bike rebate program, which works with regional bike shops to provide point-of-sale rebates on e-bikes for income-eligible residents.

A standard voucher covers 75% of the cost of a Class-1 e-bike up to $1,200, while an enhanced voucher covers up to 90% of the cost up to $1,500.

The program seeks to bridge the gaps in access to sustainable, clean transportation for residents living in underserved and low-income communities, many of them disproportionately populated by people of color.

“The e-bike rebate program will continue to add to the Compact’s comprehensive list of customer rebates and incentives to assist Cape and Vineyard residents reduce their carbon footprint and save energy,” said Compact Administrator Maggie Downey.

During Phase 1 of the program, 232 customers redeemed vouchers across seven participating bike shops, and the Compact expects to issue about 165 vouchers in Phase 2.

Customers interested in participating can call the Compact at 1-800-797-6699 or visit the Compact’s website by clicking here to see if they are eligible.