Cape Light Compact Releases New Electric Supply Rates

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Light Compact recently set its electricity supply rates for the upcoming pricing term, beginning with the December 2023 meter read dates and ending on July 2024 for residential and commercial customers.

The new price for residential customers will be 15.522 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), a 28% drop from last winter which customers will see reflected on their electric utility bills in January.

The commercial rate during this period will be 15.416 cents per kWh, while the industrial rate will be 14.841 cents per kWh.

The Compact is reaching out to residents struggling to pay for heating, encouraging them to participate in its energy efficiency programs to reduce energy usage.

Energy assistance programs include no-cost energy assessments to help reduce energy use, billing and payment options including potential discounts, incentives to reach optimal home weatherisation, and arrearage forgiveness programs for qualifying residents.

“While we are excited to continue offering an affordable and renewable energy supply, we still like to remind our customers that the quickest way to reduce your energy bill is to make sure your house or business is as efficient as possible,” said Maggie Downey, Administrator for Cape Light Compact.

“Cape Light Compact offers business and home energy assessments which can help get you on track to save money and keep warm this winter. We encourage customers to call our energy efficiency hotline at 1-800-797-6699 to get started.”

To speak with Eversource regarding their new Arrearage Forgiveness Program, dial (866) 315-2496.

To learn more about energy at home, click here.