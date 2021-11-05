Cape Light Compact to Distribute Energy from Maine Solar Farm

YARMOUTH – A solar farm in Maine has just become another source of energy for Cape Light Compact to distribute from across the region.

A new 77 megawatt solar project from Farmington Solar was recently brought online in Farmington, Maine.

Through an agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Cape Light Compact will be able to purchase energy from the Maine site and distribute energy to the local area.

Cape Light Compact stated that their five megawatts of energy allotted from the farm is enough to generate nearly 8.8 million kilowatt-hours annually, which is enough to provide power to about 1,200 homes each year.

The agreement that Cape Light Compact entered into has a 20 year term with a fixed price throughout its duration.

