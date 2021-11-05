You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Light Compact to Distribute Energy from Maine Solar Farm

Cape Light Compact to Distribute Energy from Maine Solar Farm

November 5, 2021

YARMOUTH – A solar farm in Maine has just become another source of energy for Cape Light Compact to distribute from across the region.

A new 77 megawatt solar project from Farmington Solar was recently brought online in Farmington, Maine.

Through an agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Cape Light Compact will be able to purchase energy from the Maine site and distribute energy to the local area.

Cape Light Compact stated that their five megawatts of energy allotted from the farm is enough to generate nearly 8.8 million kilowatt-hours annually, which is enough to provide power to about 1,200 homes each year.

The agreement that Cape Light Compact entered into has a 20 year term with a fixed price throughout its duration.

For more information, visit Cape Light Compact’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 