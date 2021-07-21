Cape Cod Organizations Selected for ‘Healthy Summer Jobs’ Funding

HYANNIS – The Office of the Massachusetts attorney general has awarded funding to 74 organizations across the state to fund summer jobs for young people centering around health and wellness.

Several organizations in Dukes County and Barnstable County have been chosen to receive funding as part of the program.

Pleasant Bay Community Boating in Harwich and Cape Cod YMCA in Sandwich will be receiving funding along with Island Grown Initiative in West Tisbury and the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club.

A combined amount of nearly $300,000 in grant funding is going to the selected organizations throughout the state.

The Attorney General’s Community Engagement Division will provide webinars and in-person trainings on workers rights for those employed through the program.

This is the seventh year of the Healthy Summer Your Jobs Grant Program, which focuses on things such as building and maintaining a community garden or urban farm, addressing food security and wellness needs of low-income communities, and providing education on the environment, and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Especially after this last fifteen months where so many young people have been experiencing isolation, depression, anxiety, it’s really important that they get out and have the opportunity for work,” said Attorney General Maura Healey in a recent interview.