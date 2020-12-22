Cape Playhouse Adapts to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

DENNIS – With the live-performance industry hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Playhouse has needed to think outside the box to create revenue and continue to bring entertainment to the region’s residents.

Michael Rader, Producing Artistic Director at the Cape Playhouse, said that the slow summer season has taken a large chunk out of the organization’s funds.

“We basically have lost an entire year of revenue at the Playhouse. We’re working very hard now to reinvent ourselves as we move forward,” said Rader.

Rader said that one adaptation that the playhouse made was holding outdoor concerts, taking advantage of the playhouse’s campus to host events such as drive-in movies.

Its recently-built outdoor stage has been utilized for a number of theater performances as well as music and movies, which Rader said they intend to continue after positive community reaction.

He said that the community’s enjoyment of the outdoor presentations has been a “silver-lining” during the pandemic that has encouraged the organization to plan more ways to utilize the outdoor stage for more events in the future, even after COVID-19 vaccines make their way to the general public.

The Playhouse is also benefiting from the one-man performance of A Christmas Carol featuring Tony award-winning actor Jefferson Mays, who created the production to help struggling playhouses across the nation.

The pre-recorded production can be streamed through the Cape Playhouse’s website, and at least $20 from the $50-per-household tickets go towards supporting the playhouse.

“It’s a really innovative and admirable way to be able to support regional theaters that are so hit hard right now,” said Rader.

“It’s about coming together as an entire industry, working together and helping each other. I hope that is maintained as we move forward.”

A Christmas Carol, starring Jefferson Mays and directed by Michael Arden, is available to stream through January 3.