Cape Real Estate Values and Sales Volume Rise

BARNSTABLE – Both the sales volume and value of homes on the Cape continued to rise in September, according to Barnstable County Register of Deeds Jack Meade.

Real estate sales volume went up 48% this September compared to September 2019 on Cape Cod, while the total value shot up just over 65% in that same time.

The median individual property sale value and the mortgage activity volume also saw increases since last September, by nearly 18% and 40% respectively.

All four of those categories have now seen increases on the year to date as well, even after the uncertainty that arose from the coronavirus outbreak.

“Obviously at this point, we’re looking at, I think, something more than just catching up from the missing months,” Meade said.

Meade said that inventory remains generally low, despite how hot the local market has been in recent months. That’s a factor that buyers and sellers have to be aware of going forward. Still, he anticipates a strong end of the year.

“We’re going to have a very strong October as well,” Meade said.

“After that, we’ll have to see.”

The median sales price of properties on the Cape went up by $71,000 from last September to this September, to $470,000. Similarly, the median mortgage amount saw a $10,300 boost to $309,200.