Cape Symphony Celebrating 2023 with New Year’s Day Party

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony will celebrate the start of 2023 with its New Year’s Day Party this weekend.

The show will follow the tradition of the annual Vienna New Year’s Day concert, including Strauss waltzes and polka, as well as Broadway tunes, some opera and more.

The concert will also feature soprano Kristen Watson, who has made solo appearances with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Boston Baroque and the Handel & Haydn Society.

“I am somebody who has always been a lover of performing many styles of music. I am somebody who grew up listening to a lot of different styles. I never wanted to pigeon-hole myself, so doing a concert like this is really a dream for me,” said Watson.

Watson will be opening the concert with “Laughing Song” from Die Fledermaus by Johan Strauss, as well as performing other pieces including Mozart’s “Alleluja”.

She will also join new vocalist to the Cape Symphony; tenor Mathew Anderson. The pair will be performing “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” by Irving Merlin.

Cape Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak said the annual concert is an opportunity to experiment with different styles and leverage Watson’s wide-ranging musical experience.

“What you’re going to be taken through in this hour and twenty minutes or so, is what I consider to be the celebration of the human voice. The celebration of the song. And I don’t think I could have done it with anyone else besides Kristen and Matt because of their incredible flexibility and genius way of using their voice,” said Pak.

The concert will be held at 3 pm on Sunday at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center.

More on the concert, including programming, can be found here.