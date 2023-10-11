Cape Symphony Music Director Search Starts Narrowing Candidates

HYANNIS – The application period has closed for the Cape Symphony’s Music Director role left vacant by Jung-Ho Pak.

Over the next few weeks, a search committee consisting of musicians, board members and community representatives will narrow down candidates.

The application window for the Music Director position officially closed on September 30.

“We are thrilled with the level of interest and the caliber of candidates who have applied. It is a testament to the reputation and appeal of the Cape Symphony,” said Mike Albaugh, Executive Director of the Cape Symphony.

Three to five finalists will be selected to spend one week’s time on the Cape, answering questions, meeting with residents at public events, and immersing themselves in the community, said Symphony officials.

The Cape Symphony Orchestra said it is committed to a transparent process, and that the community’s involvement will be essential in the selection process.

The Cape Symphony’s 2023 to 2024 season will feature a variety of guest conductors, with plans to announce the next director in the spring.