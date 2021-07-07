Cape Symphony Planning Education Benefit

HARWICH PORT – A gala will be held in September to benefit educational programs hosted by the Cape Symphony.

“Crescendo: An Evening of Joy” will take place at the Wychmere Beach Club on September 30 at 5 p.m.

The Cape Symphony, led by Jung-Ho Pak, will be putting on a performance at the benefit.

Comedian Jimmy Tingle will also be on hand to act as the emcee and auctioneer, and all proceeds will help programs that provide music and art education to Cape Codders.

Doreen Bilezikian, co-founder of the Christmas Tree Shops, will be presented with the Warren Marsh Cultural Ambassador Award at the benefit. The award recognizes those in the Cape community who help promote the arts.

For more information, visit the Cape Symphony’s website by clicking here.