Cape Symphony Goes Back in Time for Roaring 20’s Concert Series

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony is going back in time this weekend for their “Roaring 20’s” concert series.

The concert—created by two artists new to the Symphony: Drew Zaremba and Kyle Gordon—will also incorporate radio drama and silent films from the era, including some by Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak said it’s part of their ongoing effort to create completely original shows rather than only relying on tried and true arrangements.

“Whether it’s COVID or whether it’s Netflix, there’s a generational change happening in terms of how people are consuming entertainment and if they’re going out to do it. I’ve seen this coming even before COVID—that there’s a shift that symphonies need to be more than concerts and music,” said Pak.

“We need to put on a show.”

Pak added it’s a show with added prevalence as the region wrestles with the aftereffects of COVID.

“It shows America at some of its happiest, it’s most energetic, it’s most extravagant can-do attitude that it ever had,” said Pak.

Tickets are available for both Saturday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 3.

The full program, as well as where to get tickets, can be found here.