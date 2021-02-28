Cape Symphony Marches Forward With Pandemic Plans

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony has recently made several big announcements including an extension of Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak’s contract.

The conductor has been with the Cape Symphony for nearly sixteen years.

This contract renewal will see Jung-Ho Pak staying with the organization for another five years at least.

The Cape Symphony cited Pak’s dedication and leadership as reasons for the effort to extend his contract, wanting to keep his creative energy with them especially throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The symphony is currently offering distance learning virtual music lessons, as well as in-person classes with limited capacity.

They believe that music and learning an instrument can provide excellent outlets for people stuck inside during this difficult time.

“The whole point of making music is not to create sound,” Pak noted, “but it’s actually to connect with human beings, and that’s what I miss the most.”

While excited to one day take to the stage again, those with the Cape Symphony do not feel overly desperate for this to happen.

They’ve been making great use of this time to plan and assess their priorities so that when they get back, they’ll be in the best possible shape, according to Executive Director Michael Albaugh.

