Cape Symphony Schedules Annual “Holiday on the Cape” Concert

WEST BARNSTABLE – With the holidays fast approaching, the Cape Symphony has announced the schedule for this year’s annual “Holiday on the Cape” concert, which will be led by Cape Symphony’s Assistant Conductor Joe Marchio.

The concerts will be held on December 1, 2, and 3 at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center with the Chatham Chorale, guest vocalist Patrice Tiedemann, and the Cape Symphony Dance Company also performing.

Organization officials have said the concert program will include holiday classics, beautiful carols, and the world premiere of “A Chanukah Festival,” composed by Cape Symphony’s own Mark Miller.

The Chatham Chorale will perform several pieces, joining the orchestra for John Williams’s music from the movie Home Alone and culminating in the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah.

Guest vocalist Patrice Tiedemann is known for acclaimed appearances as a soloist with the Boston Pops, Boston Lyric Opera, the Cape Cod Opera, Rhode Island Philharmonic, and many others.

The Cape Symphony Dance Company, under the leadership of Director of Dance Michelle Chwastiak, will perform to Robert Wendel’s arrangement of “Little Bolero Boy.”

Times announced for “Holiday on the Cape” are Friday, December 1 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

All performances are held in the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, and the concert is approximately two hours long, including a 20-minute intermission.