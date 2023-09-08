Cape Symphony To Open New Season With “Fanfare: A Celebration Of Unity”

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony is preparing to open its 23/24 season with “Fanfare: A Celebration of Unity”, a performance celebrating freedom and unity featuring guest Conductor Farkhad Khudyev on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24 at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center.

Khudyev, an Oberlin Conservatory and Yale University grad, is the current Musical Director for both the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestral Institute at the Hidden Valley Institute of the Arts in Carmel, California.

The Symphony will perform the works of Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Lincoln Portrait”, Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia”, and Ludwig Van Beethoven’s No.3, “Eroica,” which share pro-freedom ideals.

“I immediately connected with this program on a personal level,” said Khudyev. “Every time I open the score, joy comes to me. It speaks of freedom, and a celebration of unity and connection. Embracing freedom makes us all united.”

“These extraordinary pieces were written with such tenderness, love and passion,” he said. “In the midst of tumultuous times, this music was a fresh breath of freedom…Beethoven, Sibelius, and Copland, all with such different views, and with such diversity of sounds, all gravitated toward freedom.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter