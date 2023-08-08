Cape Symphony To Perform Free Show As Farewell To Longtime Conductor

EASTHAM – The Cape Symphony is preparing to perform a free outdoor concert at Cape Cod National Seashore at 7 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023, that will serve as the farewell to longtime Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak.

The free concert is the final event in a summer-long celebration of Pak’s 16 years of service to the Cape Symphony and their sixth annual performance at the Salt Pond Amphitheater at the Salt Pond Visitor Center at 50 Nauset Road in Eastham.

Joining the Symphony are special guest vocalists Mozelle Andrulot and Ella Mae Dixon, both of whom grew up in the Outer Cape.

“Over the past six years, the park has formed a wonderful partnership with Cape Symphony,” said Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom.

“Symphony at the Seashore has become a beloved summer tradition, an evening of joyful music and a celebration of the beauty, nature, and inspiration exemplified by the backdrop of our national parks.”

The program will include American classics “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Fascinating Rhythm,” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

“It will be thrilling to work with the talented musicians of the Cape Symphony and our long-term partners at the Cape Cod National Seashore at this annual free concert,” said Pak. “I’m grateful for everyone’s support and good wishes as I say farewell.”

Outdoor bench and lawn seating are available in a first-come, first-served manner.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for the performance is Friday, August 25.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter