Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers

HYANNIS – Cape Symphony officials are urging residents to be mindful of fraudulent concert tickets being sold by third-party websites ahead of this weekend’s Magic of Mozart shows.

The Cape Symphony does not issue electronic or print-at-home tickets. All tickets from the Symphony are printed and sent via post mail, handed to patrons in person, or held at Will Call for pick up.

CapeSymphony.org is the only website that sells valid tickets for orchestra performances with the organization.

The following is the full statement from the Cape Symphony: