Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers

HYANNIS – Cape Symphony officials are urging residents to be mindful of fraudulent concert tickets being sold by third-party websites ahead of this weekend’s Magic of Mozart shows.
The Cape Symphony does not issue electronic or print-at-home tickets. All tickets from the Symphony are printed and sent via post mail, handed to patrons in person, or held at Will Call for pick up.
CapeSymphony.org is the only website that sells valid tickets for orchestra performances with the organization.
The following is the full statement from the Cape Symphony:
Cape Symphony has been made aware that fraudulent tickets are being sold across third party websites. Scammers are attempting to deceive Cape Symphony Orchestra concertgoers into purchasing fake tickets. To prevent people from falling victim to these scams, we urge Cape Symphony patrons and the general public to be aware of the following:
•
Cape Symphony does not do electronic ticketing or print-at-home tickets. All Cape Symphony tickets are printed in our Box Office and sent via U.S. Mail, handed to patrons in person, or held at Will Call for pick up.
•
None of Cape Symphony’s current shows are General Admission (GA). Every Cape Symphony ticket is assigned a section, row and seat number. Seating at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center uses odd and even numbers in side sections and consecutive three-digit numbers in center sections.
•
Cape Symphony tickets for the 2023/24 season are priced as follows: Section A: $72; B: $62; C: $52; D: $42; E: $32. Legitimate Cape Symphony tickets for this season will never cost more than this online.
•
Cape Symphony’s website, www.capesymphony.org, is the only secure website selling tickets to Cape Symphony Orchestra performances. Cape Symphony does not sell blocks of tickets to third party sellers.
•
After purchasing tickets from Cape Symphony, you will receive an email confirmation only from [email protected], signed only by Box Office Manager Amie Medeiros.
If you receive a ticket that does not look like this, it is not valid and will not gain you access to the performance:
If you believe you are a victim of fraud, please report it to your bank or credit card company and try to put a stop on the payment. You may also report the fraud attempt to the Barnstable Police Department.
In addition, Cape Symphony recommends the following general measures for dealing with scams, per the US Federal Trade Commission:
1.
Collect Information Associated with the Scam: If suspicious activity is suspected, collect information such as email addresses, receipts, and phone numbers associated with the scam. This information will be essential when filing a report.
2.
Contact Your State Consumer Protection Office: If you believe you have fallen victim to a ticket scam, lost money, or had your personal information compromised, contact your state’s consumer protection office for guidance and assistance.
3.
Report the Scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC): To report a scam and help protect others, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s online reporting portal at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. The FTC offers valuable tips to safeguard personal information.
4.
Protect Your Personal Information: In cases where sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, credit card details, or bank information has been compromised, patrons should visit IdentityTheft.gov to take specific steps to protect themselves.
5.
Place a Fraud Alert on Your Credit Report: To further safeguard financial security, consider placing a fraud alert on your credit report. This free service will keep you informed about any suspicious activity on your accounts and can make it more challenging for imposters to open new accounts in your name.
At Cape Symphony, our patrons’ safety and enjoyment are our top priorities. We deeply appreciate the cooperation of our patrons in keeping the community secure, and look forward to welcoming you to future performances, providing musical experiences that inspire and uplift.