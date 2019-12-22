Cape Symphony’s 2020 New Year’s Day Party to Feature TAKE3 and Siren Mayhew

HYANNIS – For the past ten years, the Cape Symphony has been kicking off the New Year with a party, and 2020 might be the biggest and boldest one yet.

This year, the high-energy take on the Cape Symphony tradition features the dynamic “roof-raising’ trio TAKE3, and powerhouse vocalist and Martha’s Vineyard Native, Siren Mayhew.

“For me, the New Year’s Day gives me more latitude to be more hip, more exciting, more energetic, more unexpected,” said Cape Symphony Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak.

“I’ve had so many guest that have surprised our audiences, tickle their fancy, and that’s what I try to do for the New Year’s Day program is just go outside the box.”

Mayhew wowed audiences in 2016 when she performed with the Cape Symphony for the Symphony on the Vineyard and again in 2017 as a vocalist for Holiday on the Cape.

She began singing publicly when she was just five years old and later entered and won the first-ever Boston Pops High School Sing-Off in 2008 when she was 16, earning her a performance with the Pops on the Fourth of July in front of a live audience of half a million people.

“Siren has a natural gift of mesmerizing audiences with her incredibly authentic and virtuosic voice, which is delivered in a stage presence that isn’t seen in many vocalists her age,” continued Pak.

“She commands the stage, and we are thrilled to have her performing with us again.”

Adding to the “party” vibe this year is the genre-bending trio TAKE3, featuring American violinist Lindsay Deutsch, award-winning German pianist Eva Schaumkell, and Los Angeles-based cellist Leah Metzler.

The trio of musicians that make up TAKE3 have a flair for the wild and unexpected, but bring the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuse it with rock-star charisma.

Whether performing their take on pop, jazz, movie themes, or classical tunes, they bring “roof-raising” energy to their performances.

Deutsch will be making a return to the Cape Symphony stage after her fiery performance of Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” in 2014.

“A conductor dreams about finding a soloist who understands the essential responsibility of helping change a large community’s view of classical music,” Pak said of Deutsch.

“In a time when every concert has to be unforgettable and a game changer, Lindsay can make that happen every time.”

Schaumkell has performed in the United States, the Middle East, and throughout Europe including a performance at Buckingham Palace.

Metzler is an accomplished and highly sought-after cellist who is the daughter of a violin maker father and violinist mother.

She discovered her passion for the cello at the age of four and has worked with Lady Gaga, The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, John Williams, and Andrea Bocelli.

The “New Year’s Day Party” is set to take place on Wednesday, January 1st 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, 744 West Main Street, Hyannis.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Capesymphony.org or call the Box Office at 508 362 1111.