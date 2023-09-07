Cape Wide Job Fair Series Scheduled for September

HARWICH – MassHire Cape & Islands Career Center is teaming up with local Chambers of Commerce for a Cape Cod job fair series in the month of September.

The first event will be held at the Harwich Community Center on Wednesday, September 13, with companies and organizations including the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Cod Healthcare, Latham Centers, and Quest Diagnostics being involved.

All of the events will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pre-registration can be done on their website.

Free gas cards will be given to the first 10 registered job seekers through the door at each event.

The other two events will be held in Falmouth at the Gus Canty Community Center on Wednesday, September 20, and in Hyannis at the Sturgis Charter School Community Building on Wednesday, September 27th.

Other organizations who will be involved include Accurate Plastics, Cape Destinations, Star Market, Shaw’s, and YMCA Cape Cod.