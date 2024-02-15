Video: Cape’s Horsley Witten Group Wins EPA Contract

The Sandwich-based environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group has been awarded a ten-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Horsley Witten will develop programs to protect the nation’s drinking water and wastewater systems from natural disasters, man-made incidents, and the effects of climate change.

Horsley Witten has been working with the EPA since 9/11, when the federal agency moved to protect the country’s drinking water supplies against terrorist attacks. The EPA also honored the group in 2022 for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.