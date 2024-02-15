You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Video: Cape’s Horsley Witten Group Wins EPA Contract

Video: Cape’s Horsley Witten Group Wins EPA Contract

February 15, 2024

 The Sandwich-based environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group has been awarded a ten-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Horsley Witten will develop programs to protect the nation’s drinking water and wastewater systems from natural disasters, man-made incidents, and the effects of climate change.

Horsley Witten has been working with the EPA since 9/11, when the federal agency moved to protect the country’s drinking water supplies against terrorist attacks. The EPA also honored the group in 2022 for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 