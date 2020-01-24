CapeSpace Opens Location at Mashpee Commons

MASHPEE – CapeSpace held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location at Mashpee Commons on Thursday afternoon, marking its official opening.

Representatives from the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce along with the Mashpee Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to mark the occasion.

Owner Robbin Orbison showed her appreciation for those who made the flagship location in Hyannis popular.

“Thank you to all my wonderful clients who have made us a success and made it possible for us to open a second location,” she said prior to cutting the ribbon.

CapeSpace is a shared co-working center that caters to a flexible range of business needs. It offers private offices, business lounges, meeting rooms, and other workplace essentials. It also provides clients with virtual office resources through cloud services.

As demand continued to grow for the business, Mashpee emerged as an ideal expansion spot, as the town was in need for office space.

“Thank you very much to everybody from Mashpee Commons,” Orbison said.

“So far, they’ve been a great partner; thrilled to be here.”

Despite the fact that CapeSpace has just opened their new location, they’re still working on making the site better. Additions to make the Mashpee Commons site more handicap accessible, such as an elevator, will be included.

In the meantime, an additional CapeSpace spot to work that is handicap accessible is now located along Market Street within Mashpee Commons.

To learn more, visit www.capespace.com.